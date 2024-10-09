Phl records 58 HIV cases a day

The Philippines has witnessed a significant increase in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases, according to the latest data from the Department of Health (DoH).

Reports from the DoH Epidemiology Bureau disclosed that at least 58 new HIV cases per day on average were recorded from April to June, a 32 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

Of the 5,321 confirmed HIV-positive individuals during this period, 1,485 had advanced HIV infection at the time of diagnosis. The majority of cases were among males at 94 percent, with ages ranging from 1 to 79.

Despite the increase in cases, there was a notable rise in Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) enrollment, indicating growing awareness and prevention efforts. Over 6,000 individuals enrolled in PrEP during the second quarter, a 46 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The DoH said that the number of newly diagnosed HIV cases has been steadily increasing since 2021. The predominant age group for new cases has shifted from 25 to 49 years old to 25 to 34 years old.

It also highlighted a concerning trend of younger individuals being diagnosed with HIV. The most significant increase in cases was observed among those below 15 years old.

As of June 2024, there were 204,630 people living with HIV (PLHIV) in the Philippines, with 127,217 cases diagnosed or laboratory-confirmed.

The DoH stressed the importance of early detection and treatment, noting that 84,086 PLHIV are currently on life-saving antiretroviral therapy.

Sexual contact remains the primary mode of HIV transmission, accounting for 130,060 of the 135,066 reported cases.

The DoH also reported a concerning increase in mother-to-child transmission cases.

While there has been progress in HIV prevention and treatment, the DoH urged continued efforts to address the rising number of cases and promote awareness about HIV prevention and testing.