Phl launches gender action plan for ‘Nationally Determined Contribution’

The Philippines has launched a Gender Action Plan (GAP) to ensure that gender considerations are at the forefront of its efforts to reduce or avoid greenhouse gas emissions.

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) led the launch at the ADB Headquarters in Mandaluyong City this week. The GAP aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent and increase the share of renewable energy to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

CCC commissioner Rachel Anne Herrera stressed the importance of equipping women with informed decisions, resources, and organization in the face of climate change. "We recognize that climate change is not gender neutral," she said.

Winfried Wicklein, ADB director general for the Southeast Asia Regional Department, noted that the NDC-GAP will serve as a tool to guide government and stakeholders in integrating gender considerations into climate change policies.

The CCC mentioned that the Asia and Pacific region is gaining momentum in recognizing the importance of gender equality in climate action. As of 2023, 37 out of 49 countries with NDCs acknowledge the interlinkages between gender and climate change.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga stressed that the GAP is expected to push for greenhouse gas reduction efforts that will ensure women are less disproportionately impacted by climate change. She also noted that financial assistance will be equitably distributed and prioritize those most vulnerable.