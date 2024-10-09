PBBM raises sea dispute at ASEAN Summits

VIENTIANE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has advocated for discussions on the South China Sea, where recent clashes have occurred between Chinese coast guard vessels and Philippine government boats, as well as against Vietnamese fishermen.

Beijing asserts almost total control over the South China Sea, a crucial waterway for global trade worth trillions of dollars annually. Four ASEAN members — Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines — have competing claims to various islands and reefs in the sea.

Marcos confirmed on Wednesday that he addressed the South China Sea issue during the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits.

When questioned by the Philippine media, he confirmed the discussions but noted that he did not delve into specific details.

“I didn’t specify the details, but that’s the general principle of adherence to the rule of law and UNCLOS,” Marcos explained, adding that further details may be discussed in the coming days.