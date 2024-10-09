OVP sat office unveiled in Zambo

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Tuesday unveiled its new location for its Western Mindanao Satellite Office in Zamboanga City.

The new location of the OVP Western Mindanao Satellite Office has the capacity to accommodate higher volume of residents who are planning to seek various assistance from the agency.

From 2023 to 2024, the OVP Western Mindanao Satellite Office was able to render assistance to almost 265,000 beneficiaries, ranging from various programs of the agency such as medical, burial and relief initiatives from 2023 to 2024.

During the same event, the OVP Western Mindanao also led the awarding of beneficiaries from the OVP’s “MagNegosyo ‘Ta Day” program. Nine individuals received P15,000 each while an organization was granted P150,000.

MagNegosyo Ta ‘Day aims to provide livelihood and employment opportunities to women and members of vulnerable or disadvantaged sectors who are currently into small and medium enterprise business. As of 31 August 2024, the said program aided some 7,561 beneficiaries in the country.

The current 10 satellite offices and two extension offices of the OVP were established to ensure that services offered by the agency will not only be concentrated in the National Capital Region but will also reach other areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The satellite offices bring closer the assistance of OVP to indigent, marginalized, and underserved communities since the areas identified were based on accessibility, higher volume of traffic, mode of transportation, presence of hospitals and high people traffic.