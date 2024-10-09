NCRPO welcomes new chief

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has welcomed its new chief Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia following the turnover of command at the Camp Bagong Diwa.

Outgoing NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. has turned over the helm to Hernia as he was promoted to PNP Deputy Chief for Administration.

Nartatez was appointed NCRPO chief on 27 June 2023 and under his leadership, a total of 1,139 NCRPO personnel were punished, 458 of which were dismissed.

PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil awarded Nartatez the Medalya ng Kagitingan sa Paglilingkod during the event.

Brig. Gen. Constancio Chinayog Jr. read the termination and designation orders effective 9 October 2024.

Nartatez’s mother, who had been in the United States for about 35 years, was able to witness for the first time her son being relieved for a bigger responsibility. Also present were Nartatez’s family and the Class of 1992, Mrs. Reyes, Marta Corpuz and the members of PMA Class of 1992.