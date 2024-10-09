Meralco takes firm nuke program steps

Building on its existing collaboration with American firm Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp., the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the country’s largest power distributor, has expanded its nuclear energy development efforts by partnering with a Korean company.

Meralco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd. last Monday to look into the viability of deploying small modular reactors (SMRs) to help meet the country’s growing power demand and ensure long-term energy security.

Compared to micro-modular nuclear reactors with capacities of up to 10 MW only, SMRs have a significantly larger capacity and can generate power output of up to 300 MW.

“Partnering with reputable and dependable companies like Doosan aligns well with our pursuit to continuously explore innovative energy solutions,” Meralco chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

“We work towards ensuring the availability of sufficient, affordable, and reliable power to meet our country’s long-term goals,” he added.

The agreement also aims to assess the potential repurposing of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, complementing a separate government initiative with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., which seeks to revive the long-mothballed facility.

Ammonia as fuel

Meralco and Doosan will also explore the use of greenhouse gas reduction technologies, such as ammonia co-firing for aging thermal power plants, to reduce carbon emissions further.

The MoU additionally covers the development and supply of gas turbines for combined cycle power projects.

If the partnership moves forward, Doosan could serve as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for Meralco’s development of new low-carbon technologies.

“Our partnership with Meralco marks a significant milestone in advancing energy innovation and sustainability in the Philippines,” Doosan Enerbility vice chairman Yeonin Jung said.

“By working together on transformative projects, this collaboration will contribute to the modernization of the country’s energy infrastructure and help ensure a stable and long-term supply of clean, reliable power.”

Meralco has been actively pursuing nuclear energy development and it even hopes to see an operational power plant in the country by 2028 or before the conclusion of the Marcos administration.

The company recently concluded its pre-feasibility study on local nuclear power development, which nominated five particular areas, prompting the company to launch a deeper and more formal study.