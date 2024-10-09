Maybank-Malaysia Golf unfurls Saturday

With 216 participants teeing off, the Maybank-Malaysia Friendship Golf kicks off Saturday, 12 October, at the 27-hole Pradera Verde Golf Club in Pampanga.

No less than Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino will hit the ceremonial shot in the meet which also lured Philippine government officials, members of diplomatic corps and representatives from business community.

“This golf tournament is a testament of the close cooperation and teamwork between the Philippines and Malaysia,” Castelino said.

The event is part of the year-long celebration of the 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Together with Maybank and the MCCI (Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry) we hope to help golf tourism in the Philippines and speed up network and camaraderie,” Castelino added.

Tournament will use Stableford Molave System, according to Stephen Khan, MCCI deputy chair and Malaysian Friendship Golf chairman.

There will two flights per hole in the meet that will have a shotgun start in all three nines of Pradera.

Already, the charity golf raised P1.3 million that will be distributed to the event’s beneficiaries. Last year, it was able to gather P900,000.

At least 50 Malaysians will be flying in to join the meet which is only on its third staging.

“Before it’s just Malaysian Friendship Golf, we have a title sponsor which is the Maybank,” Khan added.