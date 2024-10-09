The Embassy of Malaysia hosted a press conference to announce the Maybank-Malaysia Friendship Open 2024 at the embassy in Makati on Wednesday, 9 October 2024. The event was attended by Malaysian Ambassador Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Philippines Chairman Edward Ling, MCCI Deputy Chairman Stephen Khan, Maybank Philippines, Inc. OIC President and CEO Patrick Dennis Solosa, and Maybank Philippines, Inc. Corporate Affairs Head Edelyn Castro. Photos by KING RODRIGUEZ











