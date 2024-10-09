Local execs back new DILG chief

In a show of solidarity, local government leaders across the Visayas have expressed their unwavering support for the appointment of Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In a joint statement, provincial governors Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar, Edwin Ong of Northern Samar, Jericho Petilla of Leyte, Aris Aumentado of Bohol, Damian Mercado of Southern Leyte and Joen Miraflores of Aklan lauded Remulla for his extensive experience as an effective local chief executive.

Also signing the joint manifesto of support were Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres and Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Agda.

“We believe Governor Remulla will bring his wealth of experience as an outstanding local chief executive to the DILG to strengthen the bonds of LGUs and the national government in the implementation of programs at the grassroots level,” they stated.

The leaders said they were confident that under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Remulla, the development of local government units (LGUs) will be prioritized, paving the way for more effective grassroots programs.

Their statement highlighted their commitment to the administration’s policies, asserting, “We will be a strong development partner of President Marcos and Secretary Remulla.”

Remulla steps into his new role following the departure of Benhur Abalos, who is running for senator in the 2025 midterm elections.