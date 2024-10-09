Local agri-machinery manufacturing cluster eyed in Nueva Ecija

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is planning on establishing the first local agricultural machinery manufacturing cluster in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija, which is seen to improve domestic farm mechanization and boost crop production.

Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., Korea Agricultural Machinery Industry Cooperative (KAMICO) Chairman Shin Gil Kim, and Cabanatuan City Mayor Myca Elizabeth R. Vergara signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the construction of the Korea Agricultural Machinery Industry Complex.

In a statement, DA said the MOU builds on a previous agreement witnessed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 6 June, 2023, which focused on promoting agricultural mechanization through the establishment of a local machinery manufacturing cluster.

“Key components of this partnership include the creation of an assembly production line, research and development in agricultural machinery technology, workforce training, and provision of Official Development Assistance,” the statement read.

The Agriculture chief said the project will be integrated into the DA’s four-year plan, “Para sa Masaganang Bagong Pilipinas,” aiming to modernize the country's agri-fishery sector to ensure all industrial key players benefit, from farmers to retailers.

The KAMICO targets to stimulate local manufacturing and distribution, enhance crop quality, increase farmer incomes, and produce tailored agricultural machinery.