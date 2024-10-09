LEARN BETTER FARMING

The strains of global inflation, ongoing international conflicts and climate change have disrupted a great many supply chains and food systems.

A farm in Tarlac is utilizing agricultural technology from Taiwan to avert that.

Taiwan has fully backed the demo farm in Barangay Sapang Maragul to boost local farmers’ income and productivity.

It is where the country’s Agri-Cluster Consolidation Cooperation project is being implemented.

“As the closest neighbor of the Philippines, Taiwan has realized the importance of developing a strategic partnership between our two countries on food production and safety,” said Wallace Minn-Gan Chow, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

With intentions to include more, the project has, thus far, identified at least three farmer groups in Pampanga, Bulacan and Tarlac.

The Tabon San Jose Farmers Association in Pampanga, which adopted a new agricultural model, has already generated approximately P860,000 in aggregate income.

“We just want the farmers’ income to increase because it’s really important for the farmers to get sustainability,” said Tom Peng, coordinator of the ACCC project.

“It is our first priority at the TTM and we want to see that their life is improved.”

“The key to sustainability is profit,” Peng said. “In costs, yield and price, we want to help.”

The farmers who benefit from the ACCC project will receive training in smart-agriculture practices, such as diagnosing cultivation, harvesting, post-harvest processing, storage, packaging, marketing, and organizational management, as well as new and adaptable high-value crop management models and mentoring on seedling production.

Additionally, the project will bring fruits and vegetables that are adaptable to climate change, like “heat-resistant cauliflower and cabbage.”

Furthermore, in the event of a calamity, the TTM is equipped to provide enough seedlings every year to cover at least 150 hectares.

“The demo farm is not only a training site; we will also provide seedlings for disaster recovery, especially during the typhoon season, to help the farmers recover their income in a short time,” Peng said.