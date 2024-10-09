Lacuna grateful to PBBM support

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo expressed utmost gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez for always including Manila when it comes to the provision of financial assistance, especially for the marginalized sectors.

The lady mayor also thanked the President and House Speaker for trusting her with the job of ensuring that their help to the needy families of Manila reaches the recipients directly and very swiftly.

This comes as Lacuna assisted in the distribution of the monetary assistance conducted by Manila social welfare chief Re Fugoso and candidates for councilor, among them chairman Bong Marzan, brother of Jay Marzan who served as city administrator to the late Mayor Fred Lim.