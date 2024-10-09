Kylie Padilla takes a swipe at leadership as Aljur Abrenica enters politics

Actress Kylie Padilla has captured the attention of social media users with her recent post about what constitutes a “great leader.” This comes on the heels of her ex-husband, Aljur Abrenica, officially filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 midterm elections on 7 October.
On the same day Aljur announced his candidacy for councilor in Angeles City, Pampanga, Kylie took to her Facebook page to share her insights on leadership, emphasizing the importance of family values.
“A good indicator of a great leader is a man who can lead his family,” Kylie wrote, highlighting that the family serves as the foundational community for any leader. She elaborated, “A man who raises his kids with good values, integrity and humility. A man loyal to his wife and who remains true despite obstacles. A man who has a heart close to God.”
Kylie’s reflections seem to resonate with current circumstances, as she also shared her thoughts on the importance of serving others, reiterating that family is a leader’s first unit and community.
The former couple, who married in an intimate ceremony in 2018, officially separated in 2021, a split first confirmed by Kylie’s father, Sen. Robin Padilla. Since their separation, Aljur has moved on and confirmed his relationship with AJ Raval in February 2023. Just two months later, he admitted to cheating on Kylie during their marriage, a revelation that has added complexity to their narrative. AJ, however, has denied being involved with Aljur before his split from Kylie.
In July, Kylie disclosed that she is now in a relationship with a non-showbiz individual, adding another layer to her evolving personal life. The actress has two sons with Aljur, Alas and Axl, and she has publicly stated that they are committed to co-parenting their children.