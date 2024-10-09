Hontiveros calls out Quiboloy on Senate run

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday slammed Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for aiming for a spot in the upper chamber for the upcoming midterm elections.

“Apollo Quiboloy, have some shame. For someone facing multiple charges, including human trafficking and child abuse, and even hiding from the law, you still had the audacity to present yourself to the public as a candidate for public office,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

Quiboloy, currently detained at Camp Crame in Quezon City, filed his certificate of candidacy for senator, through his lawyer Mark Tolentino.

The KOJC founder is being charged with violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and qualified human trafficking charges.

Hontiveros, who led the Senate probe into the alleged sexual and physical abuses committed by Quiboloy against its former members, urged voters not to vote for lawbreakers.

“While it is true that every one of us has the right to run for public service, I trust that we Filipinos have enough wisdom to use our right to choose our leaders wisely, and not to vote for Quiboloy,” said Hontiveros. “Let us not elect lawbreakers as lawmakers.”