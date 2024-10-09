HOMECOURT ADVANTAGE: Suarez eyes title match in front of Filipinos

Charly Suarez is eager to face World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico in a title fight.

And when he does, he wants to do it in front of thousands of boxing-loving Filipinos.

Suarez’s lead trainer Delfin Boholst admitted that facing Navarrete at home will not be easy. First, Navarrete has to win over his fellow Mexican Oscar Valdez on 7 December in Arizona and, second, Top Rank has to decide to hold the match in the Philippines.

Boholst, however, believes that once the mouthwatering Suarez-Navarrete match materializes, it would be an instant success with no less than former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson going all out to throw his full support.

“We pitched the idea to Gov (Singson). He’s ready to turn it into reality that’s why Mr. Rick Navalta is already working on it to see if Top Rank will allow it,” Boholst said, adding that Navalta of Singson’s LCS Group is now burning the phone lines to make it happen.

“The date of the match will depend on Top Rank. If Navarrete retains his title, the fight could happen around March next year.”

The last time Suarez fought in the country was on 23 October 2022 when he scored a unanimous decision win over Carlo Magali at The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Parañaque City.

A title bout for Suarez on Philippine soil could be possible given his record.

Despite being 36 years old, Suarez has been undefeated in his 18 professional bouts, including a technical knockout win over Jorge Castañeda of the United States last 20 September.

Suarez said he wants to stay ready regardless of whom and where he would defend his WBO international super-featherweight crown.

Reports have it that Suarez might climb the ring before the end of this year.

The Olympian, however, isn’t bothered as he can be in good condition in no time. In fact, his match against Castañeda was also done at the last minute following the withdrawal of Andres Cortez two weeks prior to the opening bell.

“Whether it will be a championship bout or not, I still want to do my best to win. I want to be the first Filipino boxer to be undefeated.”

“Pressure is normal for athletes. That’s where discipline and character are needed because if you get swayed by pressure, you won’t be able to implement what you wanted to do.”

“Even if an opponent backs out, we still go on. The fight’s already there so we continue regardless of who we are up against.”