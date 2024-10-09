GRACE UNDER PRESSURE

This year’s Double Ten celebration in Taiwan carries a deeper resonance, not only in its traditional significance as the island nation’s National Day but also in its theme: “Democracy, Peace and Prosperity.”

The celebration, held annually on 10 October to commemorate the Wuchang Uprising of 1911, marks the start of the revolution that led to the fall of the Qing Dynasty and the founding of the Republic of China.

However, in 2024, the theme serves as a pointed message, reflecting Taiwan’s resilience in the face of rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as China continues to assert its claim over the island with the threat of reunification by force.

A celebration of democratic values

At the heart of the Double Ten festivities is a strong affirmation of Taiwan’s democratic ideals. Over the decades, Taiwan has evolved from an authoritarian regime into a vibrant democracy, becoming a beacon of freedom and human rights in Asia.

The island’s democratic transformation stands in stark contrast to the one-party rule in China under the Communist Party of China, which has been pressuring Taiwan to accept the “One China” principle. Taiwan, however, has remained steadfast in asserting its sovereignty, a stance supported by its citizens who overwhelmingly identify as Taiwanese, not Chinese.

This year’s celebrations have been marked by colorful parades, cultural performances.

The government has been highlighting the importance of democracy as Taiwan’s core identity, and that the island’s political future must be determined by its people, a statement in direct defiance of Beijing’s narrative that Taiwan is a breakaway province.

Peace in the Taiwan Strait: A fragile dream

While the theme of peace dominates the rhetoric of this year’s Double Ten, the reality on the ground suggests an increasingly fragile situation.

The Taiwan Strait has become one of the most dangerous flashpoints in the world. China’s military activities around the island have intensified, with frequent incursions by Chinese fighter jets and warships into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Beijing’s aggressive posture is a clear response to what it perceives as moves by Taiwan to seek formal independence, a red line for the Chinese government.

Despite these tensions, Taiwan has made clear that it seeks peaceful coexistence with its neighbors.

Short of formal recognition

The international community’s response to the situation has been mixed. While many countries, especially in the West, express support for Taiwan’s democracy and self-determination, they stop short of formal recognition of the island as a separate state due to pressure from Beijing.

The United States, Taiwan’s most significant security partner, has ramped up military and diplomatic support, although it remains committed to the “One China” policy. The Taiwan Relations Act continues to serve as the cornerstone of US-Taiwan relations, ensuring that the US will provide Taiwan with defensive weapons, but not necessarily commit to defending it militarily.

Prosperity amid challenges

Economic prosperity was another focal point of this year’s celebrations. Taiwan remains one of the most technologically advanced economies in the world, a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, and a critical player in the global supply chain. Taiwan’s economic success story is closely linked to its democratic system, which fosters innovation, transparency, and strong governance.

Geopolitical tensions

However, the island’s prosperity is also increasingly tied to geopolitical tensions. China has sought to isolate Taiwan diplomatically, poaching its allies and attempting to limit its participation in international organizations. Despite this, Taiwan has maintained robust unofficial relations with many countries and continues to expand its trade partnerships.

Taiwan’s economy has continued to thrive even amid the pandemic and global economic uncertainties, largely due to its leadership in high-tech industries.

As Taiwan marks another Double Ten celebration, the themes of democracy, peace, and prosperity carry added significance amid growing pressure from China.

While the future of Taiwan remains uncertain, what is clear is the island’s resolve to uphold its democratic values and maintain its sovereignty.

The world will be watching closely as Taiwan navigates the treacherous waters of the Taiwan Strait, striving for peace without compromising its hard-earned democracy and prosperity.