Go presses GAB to tighten athletes’ evaluations

The Games and Amusement Board could not say for certain if professional basketball player John Amores underwent anger management therapy before he was issued his professional athletic license.

This revelation puzzled Senate Committee on Sports chairman Senator Christopher “Bong” Go as he raised during a public hearing last Monday, 7 October, the violent altercation allegedly involving PBA player John Amores. Go noted that this was not the first time the basketball player figured in a brawl.

GAB chairperson Francisco Rivera affirmed that Amores, in an undertaking, promised to attend anger management therapy. The GAB official, however, admitted he does not know whether Amores actually did undergo counseling.

“Mr. Chairman, we were not able to do a follow-up check. We have on record his undertaking, which in essence is that he would behave well if he’s already accredited with the GAB. And at that time, before the shooting incident, the GAB was of the view that we have to allow him to rehabilitate himself,” explained Rivera.

Senator Go proceeded to question GAB’s evaluation procedures, noting that an effective screening process assures the safety of not only the prfessional athlete but the public’s as well.

Rivera clarified that the initial responsibility for investigating Amores’ violent conduct fell to the PBA, as the professional basketball league had jurisdiction over its players. However, he acknowledged that once the PBA’s investigation is concluded, GAB would have the authority to cancel Amores’ registration if necessary.

In response to Go’s pressing inquiries, Rivera assured the committee that GAB would undertake a thorough review of its policies and work closely with sports organizations like the PBA and other leagues to ensure proper mental health assessments are in place.