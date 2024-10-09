German passenger nabbed for assault

Authorities reported that a German passenger was arrested last Monday after assaulting a police officer at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

The incident occurred at the departure area final security checkpoint before the passenger’s flight to Vancouver, Canada.

According to airport authorities, despite repeated requests from Office for Transportation Security personnel, the German national refused to comply with the required security screening protocols.

The situation escalated into a physical altercation when the passenger pushed and kicked a police officer at NAIA Police Station 1, prompting the arrest.