From chess prodigy to Nobel-winning AI pioneer: Demis Hassabis’ journey

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google’s DeepMind, has gone from being a chess prodigy to a Nobel laureate in chemistry. The London-born scientist, who began playing chess at age four and became a master at just 13, credited his love for board games as the initial spark for his lifelong pursuit of artificial intelligence (AI).

Hassabis, who recently shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry with two other scientists, has always been driven by a fascination with how the brain works. This passion led him to develop some of the most advanced AI techniques we see today.

Hassabis’ early career was marked by his expertise in video game design, including co-designing the popular game Theme Park at the age of 19. His intellectual prowess continued to shine as he went on to win the "pentamind" competition, which combines results from chess, Go, Mastermind, Scrabble, and bridge. His diverse achievements in games laid the groundwork for his later focus on AI.

After studying neuroscience at University College London, he co-founded DeepMind in 2010, where he pioneered research into artificial neural networks—systems that mimic the human brain. Google acquired DeepMind in 2014.

In 2016, DeepMind’s AI program, AlphaGo, gained worldwide attention by defeating the world champion of Go, an ancient Chinese board game. The achievement was a testament to the growing potential of AI. But Hassabis wasn’t content with simply winning games—his aim was to broaden the scope of AI’s capabilities.

AlphaZero, an evolved version of AlphaGo, went on to beat the world’s top chess program, Stockfish, and also showed its proficiency in retro video games. These breakthroughs were less about the games themselves and more about the advanced learning techniques that would fuel the modern AI revolution.