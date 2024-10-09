Figaro Coffee and Pepsi Phl collab for Christmas raffle

MANILA, Philippines – Figaro Coffee System Inc. (FCSI) has announced a partnership with Pepsi Philippines to launch a Christmas raffle promotion, giving customers the chance to win prizes through qualifying purchases. The promotion will run from 15 October 2024 to 31 December 2024 across participating FCSI brands, including Angel’s Pizza, Koobideh Kebabs, and Tien Mas.

To join, customers must purchase any food and Pepsi beverage item at one of the participating outlets. For every qualifying transaction, they will receive a raffle ticket, which must be filled out and dropped in designated boxes in-store. Multiple entries are allowed, though each participant can win only once.

Prizes for the Holiday Season

The raffle offers a range of prizes, with the grand prize being an iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB. Other prizes include two MacBook Airs, three iPad Airs, four Apple Watches, and five sets of AirPods. Additionally, 10 winners will receive P5,000 worth of gift certificates, with five from Angel’s Pizza and five from Tien Ma’s.

The draw will take place on 14 January 2025 at Figaro Coffee System’s headquarters in Mandaluyong, under the supervision of a representative from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

For more details, customers can visit FCSI’s social media platforms or inquire at participating branches.

Winners will be given sixty (60) days from receipt of notification to claim their prize. After sixty (60) days claiming period, unclaimed prizes will be forfeited in favor of Figaro Coffee Systems Inc. with prior approval of DTI.

(DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-203730 Series of 2024)