Employed Filipinos rise in 2024

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Wednesday disclosed that the number of employed Filipinos rose by one million in 2024.

According to the latest Labor Force Survey conducted by the PSA, there are now 49.154 million Filipinos who are currently employed from 48.073 million this year.

In a statement, Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the growth in employment is fueled by a diverse range of sectors, including wholesale and retail trade; public administration and defense; social security; accommodation and food services; and transportation and storage.

Laguesma said this signifies a "broad-based economic recovery."

The number of underemployment also declined by 146,000 from 5.630 million in August 2023 to 5.484 million in August 2024.

Also, the number of unemployed individuals dropped by 149,000 from 2.219 million in August 2023 to 2.070 million in 2024.

Laguesma is optimistic that the upcoming holiday season will create more available job opportunities, especially in the services sector.