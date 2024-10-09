East Java Multipurpose Terminal opens for business

East Java Multipurpose Terminal (EJMT), International Container Terminal Service Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Lamongan Regency, Indonesia, officially opened for business on 2 October. More than 250 guests attended the opening ceremony, marking the launch of East Java’s newest and most advanced gateway.

Construction of EJMT began in March 2023, and within 18 months, the terminal was fully equipped to serve diverse trade needs. With a 300-meter quay line, deep water draft of 13.5 meters, a 500-meter swinging basin, and state-of-the-art handling equipment for bulk, project, and containerized cargo, EJMT is a sought-after and versatile addition to Indonesia’s port infrastructure. Notably, the terminal boasts of two of the largest post-Panamax mobile harbor cranes in East Java.

Explaining the terminal’s significance, Patrick Chan, EJMT chief executive officer, said: “Strategically located in Terminal Umum Tanjung Pakis-Pelabuhan Brondong, alongside Lamongan Shorebase, the new terminal will provide another option for our customers in Lamongan, Tuban and as far as Central Java, serving both their domestic and international trade requirements. Backed by a deep-water berth and the largest mobile harbor cranes in East Java, our customers can now deploy larger vessels, allowing them to load more cargo and reduce their overall costs per unit by calling at EJMT.”

David Lim, Eastern Logistics chief executive officer, further highlighted EJMT’s impact to the oil and gas sector: “With new international liner connectivity, our oil and gas clients can import materials directly to Lamongan Shorebase, reducing both transit time and logistics costs. Our heavy lift deck and advanced crane infrastructure enable efficient handling of heavy-lift cargo, supporting energy sector projects across Indonesia, including wind farm installations and offshore platform development.” Eastern Logistics operates Lamongan Shorebase said.

As East Java’s new gateway, EJMT stands ready to support the economic goals of local and regional industries. The terminal’s proximity to key industrial centers hopes to drive down supply chain costs while helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Adding further value, the 500-hectare I-Sentra industrial park developed by Jakamitra, situated adjacent to EJMT, offers ample space for new investments, with direct and easy connectivity to the port to further grow East Java’s industrial sector.