DA lifts American-imported goats’ ban

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Wednesday announced that it has lifted the indefinite suspension of live goat imports from the United States after Q fever was detected in the country in June.

This comes after the World Organization for Animal Health reported zero recorded cases of Q fever in the US.

“According to the World Organization for Animal Health report on Animal Disease Events, World Animal Health Information System, 2024, there has been no reported or recorded case of Q fever in the United States of America,” said DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. in his Memorandum Order 43, series of 2024, issued on Tuesday.

“The stringent measures implemented by the DA-BAI underscore the government’s commitment to preventing the spread of infectious diseases to both animals and humans to safeguard public health,” he added.

In June, the DA confirmed the first case of Q fever in the country after being detected in some animals at a government breeding station in Marinduque. Two dozen imported goats left in the quarantine facility in Pampanga were also condemned to eliminate any possible source of Q fever infection.

Previously, the Bureau of Animal Industry culled over five dozen US-imported goats following the Q fever detection.