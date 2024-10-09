Couche-Tard's Takeover Bid for 7-Eleven Heats Up with a 20% Increase

Canadian convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard has raised its offer to acquire 7-Eleven operator Seven & i Holdings, valuing the Japanese retailer at $47 billion. This new bid is a 20% increase over the previous $38.5 billion offer, signaling Couche-Tard’s strong interest in expanding its global footprint.

Seven & i, which owns the world’s largest convenience store chain with over 85,000 outlets globally, initially rejected the earlier bid, stating that it undervalued the company and could face significant regulatory challenges.

The latest bid has caused a surge in Seven & i’s stock, which jumped 4.7% at the close of trading in Tokyo, after a brief surge of nearly 9.5%. Despite the new offer being submitted on 19 September, no discussions between the two companies have taken place yet.

Seven & i confirmed receiving the revised offer but emphasized that it would act in the best interest of its shareholders. The firm was recently added to Japan’s list of businesses deemed critical to national security, a move that could require foreign investors like Couche-Tard to undergo government review.