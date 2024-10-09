Comelec: Quiboloy faces perjury rap

Televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, who earlier filed his Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) for senator, may face a perjury charge if it is proven that he falsified information on his candidacy papers, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“Since a CoC is executed under oath, failure to declare the truth may subject the aspirant to perjury,” Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco told reporters in a Viber message on Tuesday night.

Laudiangco said Quiboloy may also be declared an independent candidate.

Quiboloy, whose candidacy papers were filed on Tuesday by an authorized representative, is facing online scrutiny after eagle-eyed netizens noticed that his CoC said he was nominated by the Workers and Peasants Party (WPP).

Labor leader and lawyer Sonny Matula, WPP president, said he did not sign a certificate of nomination and acceptance (CoNA) for Quiboloy.

“I am not aware of who signed his CoNA. Only three individuals are authorized to sign on behalf of the WPP: the chair, the president, and the senior vice president. As president, I can confirm that I did not sign any CoNA for Quiboloy,” said Matula who’s also gunning for a Senate seat.

“Upon inquiry, the other two, Atty. Ariel Arias (the chair) and Dr. Oscar Morado (the SVP), also said they had no knowledge of a CoNA for him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Laudiangco said the poll body will consult its law department which is responsible for processing all candidacy papers.

‘Have some shame’

In a related development, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros slammed the candidacy for the Senate of Quiboloy.

“Apollo Quiboloy, have some shame. For someone facing multiple charges, including human trafficking and child abuse, and even hiding from the law, you still had the audacity to present yourself to the public as a candidate for public office,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

Quiboloy, currently detained at Camp Crame in Quezon City, filed a certificate of candidacy for senator through his lawyer Mark Tolentino.

Quiboloy faces charges of violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and qualified human trafficking.

Hontiveros, who led the Senate probe into the alleged sexual and physical abuses committed by Quiboloy against former Kingdom of Jesus Christ members, urged voters not to elect lawbreakers.

“While it is true that every one of us has the right to run for public office, I trust that we Filipinos have enough wisdom to use our right to choose our leaders wisely and not to vote for Quiboloy,” she said.

“Let us not elect lawbreakers as lawmakers.”