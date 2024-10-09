Clark businesses back Prime Waste

Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Pampanga has received commendation from businesses within Clark, Pampanga, for its innovative waste management services and environmental commitment.

On 6 October, 2024, PWS Pampanga began its operations as the sole authorized service provider for the collection of residual waste in the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.

Environmental Engineer Daniel Navarro of POSCO Eco & Challenge Co. Ltd. highlighted that PWS Pampanga's services align with their pollution prevention program, particularly in improving waste segregation and efficient material use.

“Dito sa aming proyekto, hindi pa naming nape-perfect ang waste segregation kaya kami nagkaroon ng interest kay Prime [Waste] dahil mayroon silang sufficient na machines at automated segregation,” Navarro said, adding that they were impressed with the facility during their prior due diligence visit.

PWS Pampanga’s Porac facility has the capacity to process up to 5,000 tons of solid waste daily, using advanced technology to maximize resource recovery and minimize landfilled waste by 20 percent or less.

Navarro further mentioned that recovered waste is repurposed, such as being converted into refuse-derived fuels (RDF), ensuring that waste is put to beneficial use.

Environmental Officer Allan Pedroso of Hilmarc's Construction Corporation added: “Dahil Prime Waste na ang mag-cater sa aming basura, masaya po kami dahil nakakatulong kami sa environment dahil mayroon silang proper segregation ng basura na itatapon sa kanila.”