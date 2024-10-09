Celebrities join local polls

Actresses Angelika dela Cruz and Marjorie Barretto are just a few of the showbiz personalities who have announced their desire to participate in the 2025 midterm elections.

Dela Cruz will be running for the vice mayoral post of Malabon City, while Barretto will be running for a councilor seat in the first district of Caloocan City.

The former singer-actress confirmed her candidacy after accompanying Congresswoman Jaye Lacson-Noel at the filing of her Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) as Malabon city mayor.

Before running for a local post, Dela Cruz was previously serving as the barangay captain of Barangay Longos for 11 years.

Several supporters of the duo joined them at the CoC filing in Robinsons Town Mall in Malabon City.

After filing her candidacy, Dela Cruz said that if she gets elected vice mayor, she will prioritize the city’s garbage issue and the lack of medicines for local healthcare units.

“Some of the health centers lack basic medicines and pension distribution for senior citizens.”

If she emerges victorious in the vice mayoral race, Dela Cruz vowed to dedicate herself fully to her constituents, especially after nearly two years away from the film industry.

During her filing, Angelika was accompanied by her younger sister, Mika and her husband, actor Nash Aguas.

Meanwhile, Aguas, who won a city councilor seat in Cavite City in 2022, announced that he will not seek reelection.