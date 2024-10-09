Caloocan bishop’s elevation draws cheers

The Diocese of Kalookan said that the appointment of Bishop Pablo Virgilio David will enable him to extend his service to the church and the world.

In a statement, the diocese said that they were delighted and “filled with joy” upon David’s appointment as one of the newest cardinals.

“Bishop David will be able to offer even greater service to the Church and to the world, further advancing the mission of the Church with a preferential option for the poor.”

The National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP) also lauded David’s appointment, saying that his promotion as a cardinal proves that he’s a good shepherd and a leader.

“Bishop David has consistently defended the principles of human rights and due process, even in the face of fierce opposition and threat.”

The newly appointed cardinal has been vocal during Duterte’s war on drugs, becoming a voice for the victims of the drug war.