BuCor fetes PDL graduates

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. proudly announced on Wednesday the graduation of 11 persons deprived of liberty who completed their Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and 57 others who will be graduating from Senior High School.

Their graduation was held at the Education and Training Section of the New Bilibid Prison Medium Security Camp Covered Court in Muntinlupa City.

“This only proves that incarceration should not be a hindrance to academic success,” Catapang said.

The BuCor chief also expressed his gratitude to the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, headed by its chairman of the Board and CEO Dr. Antonio Laperal Tamayo, for its unwavering commitment to creating valuable educational opportunities and for making education accessible regardless of one’s environment.

Educating PDLs has been part of UPHSD BES’ major advocacy of their community outreach program for the past four decades.

Catapang stressed that education represents a significant step toward rehabilitation for incarcerated individuals.

He added that the skills and knowledge acquired during their time in the program empower them, giving them a fighting chance to break free from the cycle of crime and recidivism. It will also enhance their employability and social integration.