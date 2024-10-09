Bong Go pushes for funding and implementation of regional specialty centers to decentralize healthcare

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has underscored the need for increased funding and the proper implementation of the Regional Specialty Centers Act to decentralize healthcare services across the country. During a budget hearing for the Department of Health's (DOH) proposed 2025 budget, Go highlighted the importance of making specialized medical services available in all regions to ease the burden on national hospitals.

Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, emphasized the importance of ensuring sufficient budget allocations for national specialty hospitals like the Lung Center of the Philippines, the Philippine Heart Center (PHC), the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), and the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC). He also urged the DOH to expedite the establishment of regional specialty centers in line with Republic Act No. 11959.

“Hindi na po dapat kailangan pumunta ng Maynila ang magpapagamot sa Heart Center, NKTI, o Lung Center dahil magiging available na po ang serbisyo sa mga DOH hospitals in various regions,” Go said, pushing for updates on the law's implementation.

Go noted a discrepancy in budget allocations, where some specialty hospitals saw an increase in funding this year due to congressional initiatives, only to face reduced allocations next year. He stressed the need to correct this, pointing out long waiting lines at these institutions. "Tumaas for this year dahil may congressional initiatives. Pero bumaba siya for next year. Importante po ito, ang haba-haba ng pila sa mga hospital na yan,” he explained.

Continuing his healthcare advocacy, Go also called for continued support for the construction of Super Health Centers. These facilities, which provide primary healthcare services, play a crucial role in expanding access at the community level. He encouraged PhilHealth to integrate its Konsulta Program into these centers, allowing for early disease detection and cost-effective prevention.

“Mas makakatipid po kayo pag early detection at prevention para hindi lumala ang sakit,” Go stated, adding that PhilHealth should prioritize accrediting these centers for their Konsulta Program.

During the hearing, Go also lauded the opening of a new Cancer Center at East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) in Quezon City, which will help reduce the burden on other medical facilities and improve access to cancer treatment. "Laking tulong po 'yan sa mga kababayan natin," Go remarked.

In closing, Go reiterated the need for continuous government support to build more healthcare facilities across the country, making specialized care accessible to all Filipinos regardless of location.