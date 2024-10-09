BARMM denounces corruption allegations vs SAP, regional government

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim has blasted accusations of corruption which targeted both the regional government and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr.

The accusations -- spearheaded by some political figures in the region -- claim that Lagdameo misappropriated billions of pesos meant for the development of BARMM.

In a statement, Ebrahim dismissed the allegations as "libelous" and "entirely fabricated," expressing deep concern over the potential damage these claims could inflict on the reputations of individuals involved in the BARMM government.

“These libelous claims are entirely fabricated and are filled with ill intent," said Ebrahim, stressing that there is no evidence to support the accusations.

Ebrahim also revealed that the Bangsamoro government is currently exploring legal options against the people making the "malicious" claims and indicated that those responsible for spreading unfounded allegations may face legal consequences.

"The Bangsamoro government is studying its legal remedies against those who continue to malign its officers without evidence," said Ebrahim.

The Chief Minister's denouncement came amid a backdrop of political tension, with the 2025 BARMM parliamentary elections looming as he urged political leaders to refrain from personal attacks, emphasizing the need for a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process in the region.

“As the election period nears, we call on everyone not only to veer away from personal attacks and false accusations but also to be careful of malicious statements driven by selfish interest," Ebrahim said.

The allegations against Lagdameo were initially raised by former Technical Education and Skills Development Authority chief Suharto Mangudadatu, who is currently running for governor in Maguindanao del Norte.

Mangudadatu accused Lagdameo of siphoning billions of pesos meant for BARMM development projects, which he claimed were left incomplete.

"I've heard whispers that the reason why projects in BARMM are not completed is because billions of the funds go to you," Mangudadatu said during a campaign event. He insinuated that BARMM officials regularly visit Lagdameo to remit funds, an allegation Ebrahim and the BARMM government have categorically denied.

Mangudadatu challenged Lagdameo to endorse a midyear audit of BARMM's financial activities in an effort to clear both his and the President's name.

“You are old and rich, it's time for you to clean your name," Mangudadatu added, calling for transparency to safeguard the administration's integrity.

Echoing these sentiments, Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu also criticized Lagdameo, accusing him of political interference and coercing local officials to join his political party.

"Secretary Lagdameo should not bring his problems and interests here in Sultan Kudarat," the governor said, adding that the alleged interference undermines the region's political autonomy.