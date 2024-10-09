Baltazar lights up Giant Lanterns

Defending champion Pampanga battered Abra, 79-64, in Game 1 of their North Division quarterfinal playoff in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season at the jampacked Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Shrugging off a shaky start following a 23-day break, the Justine Baltazar-powered Giant Lanterns took control at halftime, 40-26, and never yielded it back to move within a win of advancing to the semifinal round of the two-division tournament that started with 29 teams in the round-robin elimination phase.

Showing why he’s the reigning Most Valuable Player, Baltazar tallied game-highs 24 points and 16 rebounds to go with seven assists and two blocks to run away with the Daily Fantasy best player honors over Archie Concepcion and MJ Garcia.

Concepcion posted 12 points, four rebounds and three assists while Garcia chalked 10 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals to help the Giant Lanterns extend their hot streak to 12 at their homecourt.

Led by Baltazar and Brandon Ramirez, who notched eight points and 10 rebounds, the Giant Lanterns controlled the boards, 54-44, and decisively outscored the Weavers, 58-34, inside the paint.

Pampanga coach Gov. Dennis Pineda said his wards struggled to get their rhythm as they didn’t play for three weeks after securing the No. 2 spot behind the San Juan Knights in the North Division.

But once the Giant Lanterns hit their stride, they left the Weavers behind by as far as 67-46 early in the fourth quarter.

Pineda said they have a lot to work on, especially their three-point, converting only 1-of-10 attempts, and free throw shooting, making only 14-of-28 tries, if they are to cut short the best-of-three series on Wednesday.

Abra, the No. 7 North qualifier, got 20 points and four rebounds from Wendelino Comboy, 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists from Ryan Batino, 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals from Roi Sumang and eight points plus 10 rebounds from Jeepy Faundo.