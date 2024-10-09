Aboitiz, Ayala banners PCCI’s 2024 PBC&E

Top-caliber names in the country’s business landscape will banner this year’s 50th Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E), with young blood leaders from the Aboitiz and Ayala Groups taking center stage.

The annual business conference of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry will spotlight some of the country’s young and dynamic future leaders under the theme “Embracing Innovation. Empowering Business. Enriching Lives.”

A plenary session titled “Looking Forward through the Lens of Future-Ready Business Leaders” will gather these next-generation executives. Leading the session are Carlos Ramon C. Aboitiz, Chief Corporate Services officer of AboitizPower, and Mariana Beatriz Zobel de Ayala, senior vice president of Ayala Land Inc.

Also joining the discussion are Jose Avelino G. Diaz, president and CEO of Sagittarian Agricultural Philippines, Inc., and Juan Carlos C. Puno, Chief Finance Officer of Globe Telecom. The session will be moderated by Michael G. Tan, president of Asia Brewery.

“We have carefully crafted interesting sessions and invited renowned speakers to provide insights and inspiration on how to sustainably thrive in business. Our plenary topics are a mixture of past, present, and future as we celebrate 50 years of the PBC&E,” said Jude Aguilar, the overall conference chairman.

Aguilar said delegates can look forward to an engaging discussion on how this generation of young business executives is navigating the complexities of business.

“It would certainly be interesting to know how they are coping with various challenges of rapid technological advancements, globalization, shifting of consumer behaviors, and geopolitical tensions while at the same time capturing opportunities and creating value out of these,” Aguilar said.

The PBC&E is an annual event of PCCI that serves as a testament to its commitment to nation-building and prosperity.