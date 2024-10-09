2 largest harbor cranes launched in VCT

With the primary goal of elevating the Visayas Container Terminal (VCT) into a world-class port, capable of accommodating new-generation vessels and increasing overall cargo volume, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) officially inaugurated the operation of two new mobile harbor cranes (MHC) at VCT on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone as the largest and first of its kind on Panay Island.

The official unveiling was led by PPA general manager Jay Santiago, ICTSI executive vice president Christian Gonzales, VCT executive director Timothee Jeannin, and representatives from the Iloilo City local government.

These state-of-the-art cranes are part of ICTSI’s comprehensive upgrades at VCT, in line with the 25-year concession agreement awarded by the PPA in April 2024 under the Port Terminal Management Framework (PTMFRF).

Alongside the two MHCs, enhancements to the terminal facilities, IT systems and deployment of additional modern cargo handling equipment are also underway.

VCT currently handles various cargoes, including cement and grains from Vietnam, as well as general cargo from China.

From April to August 2024, the PPA said the terminal experienced a 16 percent increase in foreign vessel calls and a 79 percent rise in foreign cargo throughput.

During the same period, there was also a 632 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) increase in foreign containerized cargo.

At present, there is a foreign vessel arriving weekly from China to Iloilo, with bi-monthly arrivals from Singapore.

Additionally, foreign containerized vessels from Vietnam are expected to commence operations in the coming months.

Santiago expressed optimism that the new MHCs will significantly expedite the arrival and unloading of international cargo entering Panay Island, a crucial step in establishing VCT as a gateway for international shipping trade not only for the province but for the entire Western Visayas region.

“This is our goal for the ports managed by the PPA: to create modern, sustainable, and resilient port infrastructure and facilities as well as to provide services that meet the needs of the public and other stakeholders, ensuring that port operations adhere to global best practices. We also aim to establish a port regulatory environment conducive to national development,” Santiago stated.

ICTSI expressed appreciation to the PPA for the transparent bidding process associated with the 25-year concession agreement under the PTMFRF.

Meanwhile, dredging operations have commenced at the terminal’s berths to enhance VCT’s depth in preparation for the arrival of larger vessels.