Young Leviste seeks House seat

Leandro Legarda Leviste, the founder of Solar Philippines and the youngest self-made billionaire in the country, vows to prioritize the economic development of Batangas’ first district.

On Tuesday, the son of four-term Senator Loren Legarda and former governor Antonio Leviste filed his Certificate of Candidacy for a House seat representing the first district.

The district, which encompasses the municipalities of Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Tuy, Balayan, Lemery, Taal, and the city of Calaca, is currently the most underdeveloped area of Batangas.

At just 31 years old, Leviste has been recognized by Forbes Magazine, Bloomberg, and Ernst & Young as a pioneer in the renewable energy sector in the Philippines. His company, Solar Philippines, and its publicly listed unit, SPNEC, have implemented solar power projects nationwide, including the first solar power plant in Batangas that was completed in Calatagan in 2016.

In addition to his work in renewable energy, he is an investor in Nasugbu’s Central Azucarera, holds significant shares in ABS-CBN Corporation, and is noted for being the youngest CEO to take a company public in the history of the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Supporters highlight his business acumen and achievements as key factors that would enable him to make meaningful contributions in Congress for the 1st District.

Some 35,000 supporters from the eight towns of the first district gathered for the official campaign launch in Nasugbu, as well as in meetings in Taal and Batangas City.

In the week leading up to the launch, a signature campaign spearheaded by the families of former 1st District representatives Dong Apacible and Eduardo Ermita garnered over 150,000 signatures in support of Leviste’s candidacy.

“In my life and my business, it feels like I’d won the lottery, and I believe it is my duty to share my successes with our fellow countrymen,” Leviste said in Filipino during the campaign launch in Nasugbu.