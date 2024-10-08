Willie Revillame joins Senate race

Television personality Willie Revillame, one of the last-minute candidacy filers, formalized his Senate bid on Tuesday.

Running as an independent candidate, Revillame was asked what finally made him decide to join the 2025 Senatorial race despite his earlier statements that he would not run for any national position.

"Because of the fighting I see. Fighting after fighting. Fights between educated people. They think of artists too lowly. We are the ones who have good hearts for our countrymen," Revillame said. "If I fight in the Senate, I will fight for the poor.

He was alluding to the near fistfight that occurred between Senators Miguel Zubiri and Alan Peter Cayetano last month inside the Senate's session hall due to "miscommunication and "misunderstanding."

If he wins, Revillame said he would increase the current 20 percent discount for senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs).

Revillame is accompanied by Manila mayor aspirant and entrepreneur, Sam Versoza.