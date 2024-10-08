Well-rested Kings wary of June Mar

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

5 p.m. — San Miguel vs Ginebra

7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs TNT

Barangay Ginebra has the advantage of a long rest when it collides with San Miguel Beer in Game 1 of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup best-of-seven semifinal series today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

After disposing of wide-bodied Allen Durham and Meralco in a clean three-game sweep, Ginebra will come face-to-face again with a star-studded Beermen squad bannered by behemoth June Mar Fajardo.

The 6-foot-10 reigning Most Valuable Player remains the biggest concern of Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone in their scheduled 5 p.m. series opener.

Cone will need to rely on Joe Devance, Japeth Aguilar and even resident import Justin Brownlee to put a body on the rampaging San Miguel center in the absence of injured Isaac Go, Jeremiah Gray and Jamie Malonzo.

“We deal with what we have, and we figure out a way,” Cone said.

“Obviously, having to go with June Mar in the next series is gonna be a big concern for us as well.”

Fajardo will surely bring problems to the undersized Kings, especially after dropping 40 points and 24 rebounds when the Beermen averted disaster in their 109-105 Game 5 win over pesky Converge last Sunday.

Fatigue, however, could be a factor with San Miguel having only a couple of days to recover from their grueling five-game series with the FiberXers.

Still, Beermen coach Jorge Gallent believes that they still have a lot left in their tanks.

“Against Ginebra we just have to play well,” Gallent said.

“It’s well-coached, it has great players so, you know, we just have to play well, we have to play our A-game, for us to have a chance to beat them.”

The teams are pretty even this conference after splitting their group stage meetings.

Brownlee had a career-high 51 points in the Kings’ 108-102 win last 27 August before the Beermen got their revenge with a 131-82 blowout last 15 September highlighted by top sniper Marcio Lassiter ascending as the league’s all-time three-point list leader.

Meanwhile, defending champion TNT battles Rain or Shine at 7:30 p.m. in Game 1 of the series between the top seeded teams after the group stage.

Just like Sag Miguel, the Elasto Painters had a hard time getting a semis slot as they needed to fend off Magnolia in five games in a highly physical quarters series.

Rain or Shine disposed of the Hotshots, 113-103, last Saturday to set up a clash with the well-rested Tropang Giga.

“We’re playing a tough team and they’re the defending champions,” Elasto Painters coach Yeng Guiao said.

Guiao will pin his hopes on import Aaron Fuller and young guns Jhonard Clarito, Andrei Caracut, Gian Mamuyac and Adrian Nocum.

TNT on the other hand looks to hold off the running game of Rain or Shine with veteran squad led by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Kelly Williams, Jayson Castro, Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy and Rey Nambatac at the helm.

“The only way we can go deeper into the playoffs is if everyone on the team really elevates their game. What got us here will not get us to where we want to be,” Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes said.