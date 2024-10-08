LATEST

Vintar Mayor Richard Degala files COC for re-election

VINTAR, ILOCOS NORTE—Mayor Richard Degala has officially filed his certificate of candidacy, seeking re-election in the upcoming 2025 local elections. Degala, who has served as mayor of Vintar, aims to continue his administration’s ongoing projects and programs that focus on improving local infrastructure, agriculture, and public services. With the support of his constituents, he hopes to build on his previous term’s achievements and further drive progress and development in Vintar, Ilocos Norte.