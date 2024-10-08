BUSINESS

UTOL-SSS team-up to provide drivers/operators benefits

This unique arrangement with SSS makes UTOL the first Transport Network Company to provide its drivers/operators with SSS benefits
Social Security System president and CEO Rolando Ledesma Macasaet (fifth from left) and UTOL chairman of the Board and CEO Rolando Maningas (third from right) shake hands during the formal contract signing between SSS and UTOL. Also in the photo are (from left) Carlos C. Villacorta, department head III, Professional Sector Department, SSS; Atty. Victorina B. Pardo-Pajarillo, concurrent Acting Head, Account Management Group, Dept. Management III, NCR East Legal Department, SSS; Maria Rita S. Aguja, senior vice president, NCR Operations Group, SSS; Atty. Voltaire P. Agas, executive vice president, Branch Operations Sector, SSS Rosalie Maningas, UTOL general manager and Atty. Orly Ocampo, head, UTOL Legal Department. photograph courtesy of utol
All-Filipino ride-hailing transport network company (TNC), Unified Transport Operations League (UTOL) recently went into partnership with the Social Security System (SSS) to enable UTOL to subsidize the SSS monthly premiums of its drivers/operators.

For this special subsidy, SSS designed a new program to accommodate the needs of the company that has no employer-employee set-up with its drivers/operators.

Unique arrangement

This unique arrangement with SSS makes UTOL the first Transport Network Company (TNC) to provide its drivers/operators with SSS benefits.

To qualify, drivers have to go online with the UTOL app and must be active for a specific number of hours daily. In addition, drivers/operators are required to meet minimum standards set up by UTOL for its drivers/operators. They should be well-disciplined, good-mannered and have no bad record with law enforcement agencies.

Welcome development

This is a welcome development since UTOL will take care of the drivers/operators’ monthly remittances and premium costs while they concentrate on their work and earn more.

UTOL’s move to provide SSS subsidy is an invaluable benefit for their drivers /operators. More importantly, when they reach their retirement age, they will have SSS pension and other benefits to look forward to.

