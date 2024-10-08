'UTOL' partners with SSS over drivers, operators' benefits

Unified Transport Operations League (UTOL), a Filipino-owned ride-hailing company, has partnered with the Social Security System (SSS) to offer a new benefit for its drivers.

Under the partnership, UTOL will subsidize the monthly SSS premiums of its drivers/operators. To qualify, drivers must be active on the UTOL app for a specific number of hours daily and meet certain standards set by the company.

This unique arrangement makes UTOL the first Transport Network Company (TNC) in the Philippines to provide SSS benefits to its drivers.

“This is a significant step forward for our drivers,” said [Name of UTOL representative]. “By subsidizing their SSS premiums, we are helping them secure their financial future and providing them with peace of mind.”

The partnership with SSS is expected to benefit thousands of UTOL drivers, who will now have access to SSS pensions and other benefits upon retirement.