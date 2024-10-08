TOP IT OFF WITH STYLE!

If there’s one thing Uniqlo has nailed, it’s making bra tops that are both comfy and stylish.
Whether you’re rocking them solo or layering them up, Uniqlo’s Bra Tops are your new wardrobe essentials.
With molded cups that give you a flattering shape and an elastic underband for support, they’re basically your new bestie. Plus, that power net? It ensures everything stays secure while keeping things super comfy.
Still not sure which Uniqlo Bra Top to choose? Here’s a quick guide to help you pick the perfect one based on your vibe.
Uniqlo American Sleeve Cropped Bra Sleeveless Top
If you’re going for a look that combines ultimate comfort with timeless style, go for the Uniqlo American Sleeve Cropped Bra Sleeveless Top -- perfect for young women who want to be stylish while valuing convenience. Its sleek tank-top design features a shoulder shape that creates an airy, effortless vibe, along with adjusted armhole lines for a more discreet look.
Plus, there’s no need to worry about bra straps showing, thanks to the built-in bra cups. With its opaque, narrow-ribbed fabric and navel-length cut, consider pairing it with high-waisted bottoms to show off some skin.
Uniqlo AIRism Bra Camisole
Made with smooth AIRism fabric -- ultra-fine fibers that quickly absorb and disperse sweat -- it offers a seamless design for a comfortable, non-restrictive fit. There’s nothing more you could ask for in a top with superior functionality, featuring DRY technology, cool touch, moisture-wicking and deodorizing comfort. Even the power net is moved to the back for a non-restrictive hold, while all-over support ensures the cups stay securely in place.
Uniqlo Halter Neck Bra Sleeveless Top
The perfect bra top to flaunt your arms and shoulders is the Uniqlo Halter Neck Bra Sleeveless Top. Its cotton rib fabric creates a flattering fit, complementing the gently fitted silhouette.
This versatile piece is perfect whether you wear it as a layering item or on its own, with its ideal length offering a sleek look whether tucked in or left out.
Uniqlo AIRism Cotton Cropped Bra Tube Top
Looking for a comfortable strapless design? You can’t go wrong with the Uniqlo AIRism Cotton Cropped Bra Tube Top, made with smooth AIRism fabric and the soft look of cotton.
Despite its strapless design, it provides a secure and comfortable fit, thanks to its updated cup design that keeps the pads in place at all times, allowing women to move freely all day. It also features removable straps that can be worn in a cross-back style, perfect for versatile layering under sheer or off-the-shoulder tops.
UNIQLO AIRism Bra Sleeveless Dress
The built-in cups mean you don’t have to worry about bra straps, while its mock neck and form-fitting silhouette make a bold impression. Its versatility knows no bounds, whether worn with a jacket or on its own, paired with sneakers or sandals. This newest addition to the bra top collection empowers women of all ages, allowing them to slay the day with ease and confidence.
Guests had the chance to experience the Uniqlo Bra Top collection through a special yoga session and insightful discussions featuring celebrities Bianca Gonzalez-Intal and Jasmine Curtis-Smith.