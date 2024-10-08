Tides of Progress: SM’s conservation efforts support Tiwi coastal barangays

SM, through its subsidiary Philippine Geothermal Production Company, Inc. (PGPC), is committed to preserving marine environments and supporting coastal communities in Tiwi, Albay province.
PGPC's ECO-STAR Program -- launched to protect and enhance Tiwi's coastal and marine ecosystems -- includes initiatives like managing the Corangon Marine Sanctuary and rehabilitating beach and mangrove areas.
The program has focused on educating local communities about the harmful effects of illegal fishing practices and has established the Watch Station as a resource and information center.
ECO-STAR has also made significant strides in community engagement and environmental protection. It has planted over 300,000 mangrove and beach trees, rescued and released 327 sea turtles, and organized the Youth Environmental Leaders League (TIWI YELL).
These efforts have led to improvements in local biodiversity, including the return of sea turtles to Tiwi's shores. PGPC and the Tiwi LGU have established the Sea Turtle Awareness and Rescue (STAR) Center.
In addition to these initiatives, ECO-STAR organizes fundraising events, contributes to the Municipal Tourism Development Plan, and engages in activities like mangrove and beach tree planting, coastal clean-ups and coral mapping.
Integral to ECO-STAR’s approach is supporting the local communities who are stewards of the coast. PGPC’s partnership with local organizations has created valuable livelihood opportunities for women in Tiwi. At the Tiwi ASENSO Livelihood Center, more than 40 women are involved in producing seaweed-based products, such as noodles and cracklings, using seaweed harvested by their families. This initiative not only supports their families but also provides an average additional income of PHP 3,500 per month to each participant, significantly improving their economic stability.
“Our holistic approach to coastal conservation not only focuses on environmental protection but also on improving the livelihoods of local families. By integrating education, community engagement, and sustainable practices, we aim to create lasting benefits for both the environment and the people,” PGPC President Napoleon L. Saporsantos, Jr. said.
Looking ahead, the program aims to continue its work towards turning Tiwi into a vibrant Eco-Adventure Marine Park, with ongoing plans for team-building activities, wildlife conservation, and further livelihood enhancements.
Since 2017, PGPC has also been at the forefront of the Adopt-An-Estero Program, focusing on the revitalization of the Bariis River in Tiwi, Albay. The program aims to restore and sustain the river's freshwater ecosystem through a combination of coastal clean-up activities, solid waste management, tree planting, and awareness campaigns.
“This is a testament to our ridge-to-reef philosophy on ecosystem conservation which recognizes the interconnectedness of land and marine environments, from mountain ridges to coastal reefs. While the Bariis River is crucial to our renewable energy operations, our primary goal is to ensure the health of our ecosystems. Clean rivers contribute to a healthy environment overall, and that’s why we are dedicated to their preservation,” said Mr. Saporsantos.
The once pollution-prone area now boasts one of the most acceptable river qualities recognized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) – Environmental Management Bureau (EMB). Furthermore, the local barangay unit has taken ownership of the river's care, inspired by PGPC’s initiative. Notably, over 60 4Ps beneficiaries from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have become active participants in the river's conservation.
PGPC’s dedication to environmental stewardship is evident in its comprehensive approach to safeguarding coastal and marine ecosystems. By investing in both renewable energy and coastal conservation, the SM Group has set an example of how sustainable practices can benefit both communities and the environment.