Tides of Progress: SM’s conservation efforts support Tiwi coastal barangays

SM, through its subsidiary Philippine Geothermal Production Company, Inc. (PGPC), is committed to preserving marine environments and supporting coastal communities in Tiwi, Albay province.

PGPC's ECO-STAR Program -- launched to protect and enhance Tiwi's coastal and marine ecosystems -- includes initiatives like managing the Corangon Marine Sanctuary and rehabilitating beach and mangrove areas.

The program has focused on educating local communities about the harmful effects of illegal fishing practices and has established the Watch Station as a resource and information center.

ECO-STAR has also made significant strides in community engagement and environmental protection. It has planted over 300,000 mangrove and beach trees, rescued and released 327 sea turtles, and organized the Youth Environmental Leaders League (TIWI YELL).

These efforts have led to improvements in local biodiversity, including the return of sea turtles to Tiwi's shores. PGPC and the Tiwi LGU have established the Sea Turtle Awareness and Rescue (STAR) Center.

In addition to these initiatives, ECO-STAR organizes fundraising events, contributes to the Municipal Tourism Development Plan, and engages in activities like mangrove and beach tree planting, coastal clean-ups and coral mapping.