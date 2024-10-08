THRILLING START: Four-way tie marks LPGT Iloilo opener

ILOILO CITY — Drama unfolded early as four players in Chanelle Avaricio, Mikha Fortuna, Chihiro Ikeda and Gretchen Villacencio matched two-over-par 72s to share the lead in the opening round of the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday.

The day-long battle in hot conditions tested the players’ mental toughness and course management at the challenging 5,778-yard layout, setting up one of the fiercest starts in the history of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT).

Avaricio, who was on track for the solo lead, suffered a costly bogey on the 18th, allowing Fortuna, who birdied her closing hole on the ninth, to force a four-way tie.

“I struggled a bit but managed to bounce back with two chip-in birdies and made a couple of par-saving putts from long range,” said Avaricio, reflecting on her up-and-down round.

“I’ll try to hit more fairways in the next rounds.”

The par-70 course proved to be a tough challenge for the field, demanding precision and mental resilience. Mafy Singson and Sarah Ababa were hot on the heels of the leaders, each carding a 73 to stay just one stroke behind.

Meanwhile, Princess Superal, Daniella Uy and Florence Bisera posted 74s, keeping themselves in the mix for an intense showdown in the final two rounds of the P1 million championship sponsored by ICTSI.

Harmie Constantino, a three-time winner this season, also contended for the lead but fell back with a double bogey on her closing hole (No. 9), finishing with a 75 and slipping into a tie for 10th place with Marvi Monsalve and Kayla Nocum.

Jiwon Lee, who is playing in her first official game at the Iloilo course, had a roller-coaster round. She started with a double-par on the tricky par-4 first hole after driving out of bounds twice, and despite five birdies, she struggled with six bogeys, finishing far off the pace.

The 16-year-old former Junior PGT standout, who has already won both the Lakewood Championship as an amateur and the Splendido Taal leg as a professional, ended the day with a 79, tied for 13th with Apple Fudolin.

Fortuna, despite a shaky start with three bogeys, birdied her final hole (No. 9) to join the leaders.

“The course is short but tricky. I just told myself to stay patient,” said Fortuna, who also emphasized the importance of staying grounded, especially in pressure-filled moments.

Ikeda, looking to end a long title drought, relied on her short game to stay in contention.

“My irons weren’t great, but my short game saved me,” said Ikeda, although she found the course’s fast and sloping greens difficult to manage.

Meanwhile, Villacencio, who struggled early with a four-over start on the back nine, came alive with birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 to card a 34 on the front side and grab a share of the lead.

With only one stroke separating the top contenders, and the course continuing to demand precision and patience, the title chase remains wide open.

Avaricio, Fortuna, Ikeda and Villacencio will look to build on their strong starts, while experienced players like Superal, Uy and Constantino, along with Singson, remain dangerous threats as the tournament heads to the crucial second round play Wednesday.