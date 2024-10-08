STROLLING HOME

Before receiving the 2023 Ateneo Art Awards, Valencia kept a relatively low profile in the gallery circuit. According to the artist, he didn’t have the funds to mount a show, having devoted much of his time as a volunteer art teacher to children in both urban and rural areas before launching his community-based initiative, Nomad Projects. Nomad Projects emerged from his desire to expand the community’s involvement in the art-making process.

“Eventually, na-reinvent ko ‘yung idea ng (I reinvented the idea of) outreach into collaboration,” Valencia explains, “with community participants na hindi lang sumusunod sa (that not only follow) instructions. Kasama sila as directors ng (They are included as directors of the) final output.”

That organic progression defines Valencia’s approach, where circumstances guide him toward a path of conceptual and material exploration. It arose more out of necessity than from a conscious effort, starting while Valencia was still a Fine Arts student. He didn’t have the funds to purchase materials for his projects, so he sourced them from junkyards and picked up objects from his surroundings, including those he found while walking from school to the Valencia family home in Marikina.

His outreach work exposed him to the complex realities of various communities, such as the nomadic Badjaos he encountered in Manila. This experience led him to explore the idea of nomadic existence and sparked his concern about space and its boundaries, as well as how these are manipulated by inhabitants who, in turn, are shaped by their surroundings. Most alarmingly, he realized the precarious existence of communities that have been or are about to be displaced by development.