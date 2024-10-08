Shopee Mall sees growth surge, more brands

Shopee, an e-commerce platform, reported a 20-percent growth in sales compared to the previous year for its Shopee Mall retail space, as top brands and newcomers gear up for the 10.10 Brands Festival, which was announced at the inaugural Shopee Brands Summit.

Shopee Mall offers a dedicated platform where online shoppers can discover authentic, high-quality brand products, easily identified by a distinct label on the shop’s profile page and product listings.

Since its launch in 2017, Shopee Mall has expanded its roster of brands to include popular favorites like L’Oreal, PUMA, Nintendo and the Italian makeup brand KIKO Milano. By working with brands to provide users with exciting product launches and exclusive deals during the upcoming 10.10 Brands Festival, Shopee Mall is poised to continue being the go-to e-tailer for Filipino shoppers.

Head of Shopee Philippines, Vincent Lee, said that Shopee Mall can help open up opportunities for brand growth and build trust among users in the digital era.

“Shopee Mall aims to help brands build lasting relationships with our users by providing a dynamic and trusted platform where both can thrive. We believe in empowering brands to elevate their presence and deliver exceptional shopping experiences,” Lee said.

With strong brand and buyer relationships in mind, Shopee has made efforts to improve customer service by adapting to the evolving needs of Filipinos and strengthening trust in online purchases.

Dedicated to ensuring the authenticity of products, Shopee requires brands under Shopee Mall to undergo rigorous verification and has tripled its money-back guarantee to ensure every product sold is 100-percent authentic.

Shopee Mall has extended the return and refund window to 15 days -- double the platform’s initial seven-day return and refund period.

Bringing the best brands closer to Filipino shoppers

Partnerships with PUMA and Nintendo have proven to be successful, as these brands thrived through Shopee’s innovative features and robust support, bridging the gap between them and the platform’s diverse user base.

Since partnering with Shopee, the sports apparel brand PUMA has significantly increased its brand visibility and broadened its customer reach, enabling it to strategically position itself alongside competitors in the market.

“The key difference for us is the exceptional support from the Shopee team,” remarked Javier Sabarre, assistant manager for E-Commerce Marketplace at PUMA. “We anticipate sustained growth over the coming years through our continued partnership.” Sabarre emphasized that Shopee’s operational support has strengthened their customer-centric strategy, resulting in a remarkable fourfold growth in their business since entering the e-commerce sector in 2022.

Gaming giant Nintendo opened its Philippines Official Store on Shopee in November 2023 and continues to see rapid growth as one of the platform’s top gaming brands. Their presence on Shopee Mall, combined with the platform’s engagement features and promotion tools, has generated excitement among the brand’s fans, especially when coupled with attractive brand offers.

Thriving community at Shopee

Innovative features like Shopee Video and Shopee Live are transforming how brands build relationships with their buyers. These tools allow sellers to showcase their products through engaging video content and real-time interactive shopping experiences, giving shoppers a better view of product conditions and specifications, which helps boost buyer confidence.

“Shopee strives to create an environment where users can shop with confidence and ease,” remarked Lee. “With our extensive selection of well-loved brands and innovative features, Shopee Mall has become a thriving hub where brands can unlock growth potential while ensuring secure, convenient and enjoyable online shopping experiences for all our users.”