Shop smart and win big

When you’re looking for self-care items, what’s the first name that comes to mind? Watsons, right?
From health essentials and beauty products to wellness must-haves, Watsons has it all. It’s the go-to for Pinoys who want affordable, reliable options -- with plenty of rewards to boot.
Shopping at Watsons just got a whole lot more exciting. If you’re a Watsons Club member, you’re in for a treat. With a single-receipt purchase of at least P1,000 until 22 October, you could win a brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max, other Apple gadgets or be one of 36 lucky winners of the Hakot Shopping Spree. Yes, you read that right -- Watsons is giving you a chance to score some amazing tech just by doing what you love: shopping.
Watsons is not just a store; it’s where convenience meets choice.
“When you step into a Watsons store, you’re welcomed into the world of Watsons Club, offering a wide range of products and even more opportunities to make your shopping more exciting and rewarding,” says Michelle Sabal, senior manager for CRM Acquisition and Partnerships.
This year, Watsons is stepping up its game with exclusive deals, savings and member-only discounts, available both in-store and online.
Yes, your favorite beauty-and-wellness shop combines convenience with exciting rewards, making it a nationwide favorite. And with prizes like an iPhone 15 Pro Max or a shopping spree up for grabs, membership just got even sweeter.
Next time you’re shopping, you already know the answer: It’s Watsons, every time.