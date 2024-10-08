Sewer lines cleaned by Maynilad

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has cleaned a total of 272 kilometers of sewer lines during the first half of 2024, achieving 54 percent of its full-year target of 500 kilometers.

Maynilad stressed that regular cleaning of sewer lines is essential to ensure the efficient transport of wastewater from households to Maynilad's sewage treatment plants.

The wastewater undergoes treatment to meet environmental standards before its discharge to the ecosystem and it plays a vital role in maintaining sanitary conditions and safeguarding both community health and the environment.

"Regular maintenance of our sewer lines is essential to preventing issues that could impact public health," said Maynilad Wastewater Management division head Engr. Zmel Grabillo.

"Our commitment to cleaning and maintaining our sewerage systems ensures that wastewater is effectively managed and treated, in line with our mandate to provide reliable services to our customers," he added.

Maynilad provides this service in "sewered areas," or those covered by sewerage systems, namely: parts of Manila, Quezon City, Muntinlupa, Makati, Pasay and Parañaque.

For "unsewered areas," the company provides desludging or septic tank cleaning services, which are offered at no additional cost to customers.

