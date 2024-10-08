Savoy Hotel Manila ushers Boracay flavors to the city

Savoy Hotel Manila is adding a touch of island paradise to its culinary offerings, bringing the flavors of Boracay to the heart of the city.
In collaboration with its sister property, Savoy Hotel Boracay Newcoast, SHM is introducing a special set of dishes inspired by Aklanon cuisine. The limited-time menu will be available at the hotel's "Always Delicious, Never Boring" Cafe from 7 to 20 October.
Located just 350 meters from Ninoy Aquino International Airport, SHM is known for its comfortable accommodations and convenient location. The hotel's buffet is already a popular choice among travelers, but the addition of Boracay-inspired dishes is expected to elevate the dining experience even further.
Some of the highlights of the special menu include Hurnong Talaba (baked oysters), Binakol na Manok (chicken sautéed in ginger, garlic, lemongrass, and fresh coconut), Tinumkan (freshwater shrimp in coconut cream, wrapped in taro leaves), and Pansit Bisaya (a Visayan noodle dish combining egg and rice noodles with seafood, pork, and chorizo).
While Boracay remains a famous tourist destination in the country, the island is dominated by fast food chains and restaurants specializing in Western cuisines.
“Normally, ang makikita mong mga food sa Boracay mga fastfood, which is dati pinagbabawalan pa sa isla para ‘di masapawan ‘yung mga local restaurants,” Executive Chef of Savoy Hotel Manila Kit Carpio said.
Despite this being the case, Savoy Hotels have been strengthening their cross-collaboration to make their customers experience different flavors from other local cuisines, at the convenience of being in their city.
Carpio explained that SHM’s collaboration with Savoy Hotel Boracay is a way for them to bring closer different communities and bridge the gap between people living in the city and the cultures of the country’s local provinces.
“Instead of bringing you to Boracay, we already brought Boracay here, so people can enjoy the local flavors of the area.”
The chef admitted that Aklanon food is very close to their hearts as chefs.
Meanwhile, the Executive Chef of Savoy Hotel Boracay Nicks Valmeo emphasized that as cooks, they have to be familiar with the cuisines from different local areas in the Philippines.
Savoy Hotel Boracay is extending their efforts to cater the tastebuds of both locals and tourists coming to their hotel.
“Since Boracay is a tourist destination, ‘yung market namin don, aside from yung mga galing sa city, maraming mga foreigners,” he said.
“They’re the ones who want to explore local flavors, so we really try to add local tastes of Aklan in our buffet and menu,” he added.