Savoy Hotel Manila ushers Boracay flavors to the city

Savoy Hotel Manila is adding a touch of island paradise to its culinary offerings, bringing the flavors of Boracay to the heart of the city.

In collaboration with its sister property, Savoy Hotel Boracay Newcoast, SHM is introducing a special set of dishes inspired by Aklanon cuisine. The limited-time menu will be available at the hotel's "Always Delicious, Never Boring" Cafe from 7 to 20 October.

Located just 350 meters from Ninoy Aquino International Airport, SHM is known for its comfortable accommodations and convenient location. The hotel's buffet is already a popular choice among travelers, but the addition of Boracay-inspired dishes is expected to elevate the dining experience even further.

Some of the highlights of the special menu include Hurnong Talaba (baked oysters), Binakol na Manok (chicken sautéed in ginger, garlic, lemongrass, and fresh coconut), Tinumkan (freshwater shrimp in coconut cream, wrapped in taro leaves), and Pansit Bisaya (a Visayan noodle dish combining egg and rice noodles with seafood, pork, and chorizo).