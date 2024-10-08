Sam Concepcion’s buff body steals the show

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) should give Sam Concepcion a chance to show off his buffed body in some scenes of the musical One More Chance, which is currently in its second round of staging until 27 October at the PETA Center Theater on Eymard Street, Quezon City.

Concepcion portrays the male lead, alternating with ABS-CBN actor CJ Novato. The musical is based on the 2017 movie of the same title, produced by Star Cinema and featuring Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz.

In case you haven’t heard, Concepcion’s photos from another musical he starred in September -- showing his muscles bulging from a white, body-hugging tank top -- have gone viral. That musical was Once on This Island, performed entirely in English, unlike One More Chance, which is primarily in Filipino/Tagalog.

PETA has likely earned a lot from One More Chance since its first staging earlier this year. It wouldn’t hurt PETA to earn even more by making Concepcion’s character Popoy (played by John Lloyd Cruz in the movie) a bit sexier.