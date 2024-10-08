Rody to run for senator?

Rumors that former President Rodrigo Duterte is eyeing a higher post come the 2025 midterm elections are now swirling as the filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC) comes to a close.

Reports said that the former President will be filing his CoC at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Manila Hotel Tent City on Tuesday, with the buzz that he will run as senator.

According to radio reports, Duterte has withdrawn his candidacy for the mayoralty post in Davao City which he filed last Monday.

To recall, the former President announced in 2021 that he was retiring from politics even if he still fares will in pre-election surveys.